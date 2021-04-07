Catch Michael R. Jackson, Renée Fleming, More in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Virtual Gala April 7

A portion of the proceeds will benefit WTF's designers and stage managers.

Williamstown Theatre Festival holds its annual gala online April 7. The event begins at 7:30 PM, with an interactive VIP pre-show for sponsors and table-buyers.

A roster of stage and screen talent is scheduled to appear, including Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop); Tony Award nominees Renée Fleming (Carousel, WTF’s Living on Love), S. Epatha Merkerson (WTF’s A Raisin in the Sun), and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton; Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812); Tony Award winner John Lithgow (Hillary and Clinton); Oscar winner Marisa Tomei (WTF’s The Rose Tattoo); Olivier Award winner Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman); Jesse Tyler Ferguson (WTF’s Grand Horizons); Steven Pasquale (WTF’s The Bridges of Madison County); Al Roker (NBC’s Today, Waitress); and Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserablés). The cast of the WTF Season on Audible production of Row will also be on hand to perform the show’s opening number.

As a result of the pandemic theatre closings, the Massachusetts venue partnered with Audible to produce an all-audio 2020 season. However, WTF aims to recognize the contributions of the scenic designers, costume designers, lighting designers, and stage managers in the development and creation of productions for this season by allocating a portion of the gala proceeds to those industry artists.

Event sponsors of the 2021 WTF Gala are James and Virginia Giddens. For more information and tickets, visit Gala.WTFestival.org.