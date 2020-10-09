Catch Paten Hughes, Joshua Henry, More in Trailer for New Streaming Play Virtue

Emily Bohannon’s play will premiere on Broadway on Demand beginning October 16.

Virtue, a new play by Emily Bohannon, has been adapted for a virtually produced medium that has dominated how theatre is made in 2020. The stream will be available October 16 on Broadway on Demand. Get an exclusive first look in the trailer above.

In the play, Paten Hughes plays Keira, who is faced with the reconciliation between money and self-worth after her boss (played by Drama Desk nominee Margaret Colin) outsources her job to the Philippines-based Efren (Miss Saigon alum Devin Ilaw). Three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry plays Andre, Keira’s boyfriend; the cast also includes Dan Abeles, Jasmine Batchelor, Patricia Black, Linda Powell, and Auden Thornton.

The production and streaming platform will partner with a number of nonprofit theatre companies—including the New York-based Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, Miranda Theatre Company, Cherry Lane Theatre, and AMiOs Theater Company—that will each offer tickets to subscribers and receive a portion of ticket revenue.

Valentina Fratti directs the production, which was shot remotely by the individual performers during the pandemic. The production team also includes producers Corey Tatarczuk, Hughes, Rufus Lusk, Michael Melamedoff, and Adrian Selkowitz (also director of photography), editor Rebecca Beluk, production designer Angel Herrera, and graphic designer David Ahuja.

