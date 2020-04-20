Catch Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, More in Hollywood Trailer

By Dan Meyer
Apr 20, 2020
 
The Netflix series from Ryan Murphy debuts May 1.

The first official trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Tinseltown drama Hollywood has dropped, and it seems the show will tackle the usual topics of historical dramas like racism, secret romances, and predatory power figures, but with twists like gas station attendants who offer their customers extra services. The series, starring Broadway alums Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Patti LuPone, and more, premieres on Netflix May 1. Watch the trailer above.

Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Los Angeles as they try to make it big. The series, which spotlights the biases across race, gender, and sexuality, examines decades-old power dynamics and what the entertainment landscape might look like were they dismantled.

Penned by Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Janet Mock, the seven-episode series features Criss as Raymond, Pope as Archie, LuPone as Avis, David Corenswet as Jack, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, Maude Apatow as Henrietta, and Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.

The series is executive produced by co-creators Murphy and Brennan, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Mock, who also serves as a director.

