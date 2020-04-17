Catch Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Playbill’s Instagram Live April 17

The stage production of Fleabag is available to stream online, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and more.

Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will join Playbill live on Instagram April 17 at 1 PM ET to talk about the release of her critically acclaimed solo show. The recording of the stage production is now available to rent on Amazon by clicking here through April 24, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Fleabag follows an oversexed, emotionally unfiltered, and self-obsessed woman who suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose. The solo show inspired Waller-Bridge’s Emmy-winning comedy series, also on Amazon.

The star dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert April 18 to talk about supporting the theatre community during the COVID-19 pandemic and why parents probably shouldn't watch the show with their kids (there's a lot of racy material).

In addition to Broadway Cares, proceeds from the rentals worldwide will go to the Fleabag Support Fund (supporting U.K. theatre industry members impacted by the shutdown), the U.K.'s National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, and Acting for Others.

Check the interview out below and head to @Playbill on Instagram to watch Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert chatting with the writer-performer.


