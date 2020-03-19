Catch Rita Moreno and More in the Trailer for the New Season of One Day at a Time

The reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom returns—this time on Pop TV—March 24.

Rita Moreno channels her inner Dolly Gallagher Levi in the trailer for Season 4 of One Day at a Time, as Lydia sets up a Tinder on behalf of her reluctant daughter Penelope.

Her meddling, however well intended, may be misguided: "Lonely Catholic nurse seeks big strong man to fill the hole in her life."

The series, also featuring Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and Todd Grinnell, returns March 24 on Pop TV; the premiere episode will also be simulcast on its Viacom sister networks TV Land and Logo.

The reboot of the Norman Lear series heads to the network after launching its first three seasons on Netflix; Pop TV acquired it in June after the streaming service announced it would not be renewed.

EGOT winner Moreno also returns to the screen later this year in the Steven Spielberg adaptation of West Side Story; after playing Anita in the original film, she'll now play Valentina—a new take on the character Doc.