Catch The Inheritance's Jonathan Burke, Harry Potter's Nathan Salstone, and More on Pete(HER)Pan Broadcast

The production, which features actors performing from their self-isolation locations, is from Musicals From Home.

Musicals From Home, an online initiative that features actors performing from their quarantine locations during the COVID-19 crisis, will premiere Pete(HER)Pan May 14. The virtual production will showcase over 75 adult and children actors from around the country, including special appearances from Broadway performers.

Among those featured are Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter), Crystal Kellogg (Finding Neverland), Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful), Bret Shuford (Wicked), Stephen Hanna (Billy Elliot), Jessica Hendy (Cats), and Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story).

Featuring a score by Douglas Lyons and Michael Thurber, with a book by Melvin Tunstall III, Pete(HER)Pan re-imagines the classic tale of Peter Pan and Wendy through the eyes of Wendy's daughter Jane. Inspired by her mother's stories of non-stop adventures in Neverland, Jane seeks out an adventure of her own.

Musicals From Home was created by actors Kirsten Wyatt and Ben Liebert. Once a show is selected, actors are sent the script and perform from their homes around the country, while composers and musicians contribute underscoring or tracks. All of the pieces are edited together for the final broadcast.

"It's about keeping the collaborative spirit of theatre vibrant and alive while everyone is dealing with these uncertain times,” says Wyatt.

For more information, visit MusicalsFromHome.com.

