Cats Movie Released for Digital Purchase March 17

The screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical features performances from Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Robert Fairchild, and more.

The recent film adaptation of Cats is released for digital purchase March 17. Blu-ray and DVD releases are set to follow April 7, all from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Released in movie theatres December 20 last year, Cats features an all-star cast, including Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Robert Fairchild as Munkustrap, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, Mette Towley as Jemima, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward and Steven McRae as Victoria and Skimbleshanks.

Three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, who worked on the show's 2016 Broadway revival, provided all-new choreography for the film.

The physical releases will include a number of bonus features, including a feature length commentary track from director Tom Hooper and featurettes exploring the film's live singing, the art of dance, the physical scale of the film's sets, how the performers learned to act and move like cats, and more. Both the Blu-ray and DVD releases will include codes for a digital download of the film as well.

After the release of the film's first trailer, Cats began gathering lots of social media buzz, especially for its use of what Hooper dubbed "Digital Fur Technology." Filmed with actors in motion capture suits, Cats transformed its cast into furry felines—including moving ears and tails—using post-production CGI. It also became perhaps the first film in history to release a patched version to movie theatres, with a new cut of the film featuring updated and corrected visual effects being provided after the first weekend of screenings.

Following its big screen debut, Cats overcame largely negative reviews and poor initial box office numbers to become a near-immediate cult favorite, with theatre chains such as Alamo Drafthouse hosting "rowdy" screenings that see moviegoers encouraged to sing, clap, and hiss along.



Cats is adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running West End and Broadway musical of the same name, itself based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The piece follows a litter of Jellicle cats vying to be their leader Old Deuteronomy's Jellicle Choice, which sees one cat chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer for rebirth.

Theatre fans will recognize most of the film's score—including its standout tune, "Memory"—from the stage version, though the movie gained one new song for Hayward's Victoria, "Beautiful Ghosts," written and performed over the film's credits by Swift. The big screen adaptation also reverted to the original version of "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer," not heard in a major production since it was re-written for the show's 1982 Broadway transfer.

