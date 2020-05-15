CBS to Air Grease Sing-a-Long on What Would Have Been Tony Sunday

Film & TV News   CBS to Air Grease Sing-a-Long on What Would Have Been Tony Sunday
By Andrew Gans
May 15, 2020
 
The broadcast will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs from the 1978 film, based on the classic Broadway musical.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in <i>Grease</i>
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease Paramount Pictures

A sing-along version of the 1978 blockbuster Grease, based on the 1971 Broadway musical, will be broadcast on CBS next month as part of the network's Sunday Night Movies lineup, featuring films from the Paramount Pictures library.

Grease Sing-A-Long will air June 7 at 8:30 PM ET and will feature follow-along lyrics to all the songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out,” and the title track “Grease.”

The musical heads to the network on the day initially reserved for another celebration of theatre: the 74th annual Tony Awards. The ceremony has been put on hold indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Randal Kleiser and based on Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's musical of the same name, Grease was nominated for five Golden Globes and an Oscar, and was the winner of the People's Choice Award for Best Musical. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, and Jeff Conaway starred.

A prequel to the movie, currently titled Summer Loving, is also in development, with screenwriter John August.

