Cecily Strong and Alan Cumming Have a, Well, Personal Exchange in Exclusive Schmigadoon! Clip

The musical comedy series premieres July 16 on Apple+.

"Mr. Mayor, are you..are you gay?" Cecily Strong's character Melissa asks Mayor Menlove, played by Tony winner Alan Cumming, in the above exclusive clip from the upcoming musical comedy series Schmigadoon! from Apple+. You can understand how that might be misinterpreted by an old-timey, Golden Age of Musicals-esque fellow.

The show stars Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical musical town that appears out of nowhere.

Also featured in the cast are Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee Aaron Tveit, The Light in the Piazza alum Dove Cameron, Avenue Q favorite Ann Harada, Chicago alum Jaime Camil, and Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

The series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, premieres July 16 on Apple+. And is Mayor Menlove gay? Well, he tries to be..."an example of joy and gaiety for the folks in town."