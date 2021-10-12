Cecily Strong Will Make NY Theatre Debut in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

The production is part of The Shed's winter programming, which also includes Claudia Rankine's Help.

New York City's The Shed has announced its slate of winter/spring 2022 programming. Five commissioned works will debut at the Hudson Yards venue, including two plays, large-scale art exhibits, and collaborative performance events.

Saturday Night Live favorite Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!) will make her New York theatrical debut in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Written by Jane Wagner—who has newly revised the script—the solo show premiered on Broadway in 1985, garnering a Best Actress Tony for its star Lily Tomlin. It was adapted into a film in 1991 and revived on Broadway in 2000, both again starring Tomlin. Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet) will direct this new staging for The Shed, with choreography by James Alsop. Tomlin and Wagner will executive produce. The production runs December 21–February 5, 2022 at The Griffin Theater.

Postponed from the 2020 season, Claudia Rankine's Help will premiere March 15. Taibi Magar directs the play about white male privilege, constructed from real-life conversations with white men. The production, running through April 10, features choreography by Shamel Pitts and a set design by Tony winner Mimi Lien (The Great Comet).

Early next year The Shed will also present Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s), a large-scale sensory exhibition about climate change, and Headless: The Glass Ceiling by Anonymous Club, three distinct nights of cultural events from the creative studio led by designer Shayne Oliver. A new work from filmmaker Wu Tsang will premiere in April.

For more details on the season, visit TheShed.org.