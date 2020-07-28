Celebrate 100 Years of Rodgers and Hart on Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 28, 2020
 
In honor of the Broadway debut of their collaboration, revisit highlights from the duo's prolific partnership.
Rodgers_Hart_105.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company

Poor Little Ritz Girl, featuring music by Richard Rodgers and Sigmund Romberg and lyrics by Herbert Fields, Alex Gerber, and Lorenz Hart, opened at the Central Theatre July 28, 1920. After meeting at Columbia University and writing for the school's varsity shows and charity, the production marked the Broadway debut collaboration for Rodgers and Hart, ushering in a prolific two-decade partnership.

Known for their musical comedies, Rodgers and Hart brought classics such as Pal Joey, Babes in Arms, and more to Broadway, working with luminaries including Gene Kelly, Vivienne Segal, and Ray Bolger.

After a pause in their working relationship (during which Rodgers wrote Oklahoma! with Oscar Hammerstein II), the duo reunited one final time in 1943, revising their 1927 musical A Connecticut Yankee. The return to the musical resulted in six new songs including "To Keep My Love Alive." Hart would pass away later that year.

In celebration of the anniversary of Rodgers and Hart’s partnership, revisit highlights of the duo's collaborations for the stage.

Rodgers_Hart_105.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
RR_Rodgers_Hart.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Love Me Tonight_Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers_1932_Photograph.jpg
Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
A Connecticut Yankee Playbill - November 1927
A Connecticut Yankee, 1927
A Connecticut Yankee_Can't You Do A Friend A Favor_Stage Version.JPG
A Connecticut Yankee Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
A Connecticut Yankee_Mark Plat, Vera Ella, Chester Stratton_1943_Venue_Photograph_002.jpg
Mark Plat, Vera Ella, and Chester Stratton in A Connecticut Yankee Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
A Connecticut Yankee_Anita Alverez, Chester Stratton_1943_Venue_Photograph.jpg
Anita Alverez and Chester Stratton in A Connecticut Yankee Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
On Your Toes Playbill - Jan 1937
On Your Toes, 1936
On_Your_Toes_Broadway_Production_Photo_1936_Tamara Geva (Vera Barnova), Basil Galahoff (Dimitri) (in striped jacket) and cast_HR.jpg
Tamara Geva, Basil Galahoff, and cast in On Your Toes White Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
On_Your_Toes_1936.jpg
Tamara Geva, George Church, Ray Bolger, and Basil Galahoff in On Your Toes Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
