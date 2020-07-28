Celebrate 100 Years of Rodgers and Hart on Broadway

In honor of the Broadway debut of their collaboration, revisit highlights from the duo's prolific partnership.

Poor Little Ritz Girl, featuring music by Richard Rodgers and Sigmund Romberg and lyrics by Herbert Fields, Alex Gerber, and Lorenz Hart, opened at the Central Theatre July 28, 1920. After meeting at Columbia University and writing for the school's varsity shows and charity, the production marked the Broadway debut collaboration for Rodgers and Hart, ushering in a prolific two-decade partnership.

Known for their musical comedies, Rodgers and Hart brought classics such as Pal Joey, Babes in Arms, and more to Broadway, working with luminaries including Gene Kelly, Vivienne Segal, and Ray Bolger.

After a pause in their working relationship (during which Rodgers wrote Oklahoma! with Oscar Hammerstein II), the duo reunited one final time in 1943, revising their 1927 musical A Connecticut Yankee. The return to the musical resulted in six new songs including "To Keep My Love Alive." Hart would pass away later that year.

In celebration of the anniversary of Rodgers and Hart’s partnership, revisit highlights of the duo's collaborations for the stage.

