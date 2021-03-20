Celebrate 7 Years of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014 with Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed, and James Monroe Iglehart.

Disney’s Aladdin, which opened March 20, 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, celebrates seven years on Broadway today. Aladdin, directed and choreographed Casey Nicholaw, was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, with James Monroe Iglehart winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as The Genie.

Based on the 1992 animated film, the Disney Theatrical Productions musical tells the story of a street-smart commoner whose life changes when he meets a magical genie that can grant him three wishes. The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Chad Beguelin.

In addition to Iglehart, the opening cast starred Adam Jacobs as Aladdin, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales as Babkak, Brandon O'Neill as Kassim, Jonathan Schwartz as Omar, Clifton Davis as the Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. The ensemble featured Tia Altinay, Andrew Cao, Yurel Echezarreta, Daisy Hobbs, Adam Kaokept, Nikki Long, Stanley Martin, Brandt Martinez, Rhea Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Trent Saunders, Jaz Sealey, Dennis Stowe, Marisha Wallace, Bud Weber, Donald Jones, Jr., Joshua Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud. Rounding out the company were Merwin Foard and Michael James Scott as standbys and Mike Cannon, Lauryn Ciardullo, Michael Mindlin, Aleks Pevec, and Jennifer Rias as swings.

Aladdin features scenic design by Bob Crowley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Ken Travis with stage management by Jimmie Lee Smith, Jason Trubitt, Holly R. Coombs, and Matthew Kurtis Lutz. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.