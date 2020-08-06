Celebrate 5 Years of Hamilton on Broadway

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre August 6, 2015.

After beginning as a song delivered at the White House in 2009, the Tony-, Pulitzer-, and Olivier-winning Hamilton now celebrates five years on Broadway.

The musical made its debut at the Public Theatre in 2015 to rave reviews, transferring to Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre to begin previiews July 13, 2015, and officially opening August 6. The production earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11, including Best Musical.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of Revolutionary War hero and political mastermind Alexander Hamilton while exploring America’s fiery beginnings.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond 54 PHOTOS

The original Broadway production starred Miranda as Hamilton, Leslier Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Groff as King George, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and Javier Muñoz as the Alexander Hamilton alternate. Rounding out the cast Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, and Ephraim Sykes. The company featured Alysa Deslorieux as standby and Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, and Voltaire Wade-Greene as swings.

Directed by Thomas Kail with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg with stage management by J. Philip Bassett, Scott Rowen, and Deanna Weiner. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Hamilton.

The musical recently arrived on Disney+ July 3, preserving the performances of most of the original principal cast.