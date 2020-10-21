Celebrate Aaron Tveit With a Look Back at His Career Highlights

By Playbill Staff
Oct 21, 2020
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday October 21.
Aaron Tveit Daniel Rader

New Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit celebrates his birthday October 21.

Tveit made his Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2006, stepping into the role of Link Larkin. Throughout his career, he has starred on stage in Next to Normal, Wicked, Catch Me If You Can, and more. His screen credits include Graceland, Grease Live!, and Les Misérables.

He was last seen onstage in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge!, earning a Tony nod for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance as Christian.

Aaron Tveit in <I>The Three Musketeers</I> at North Shore Music Theatre, 2007
Aaron Tveit in The Three Musketeers at North Shore Music Theatre, 2007
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Aaron Tveit in the Off-Broadway musical <i>Saved</i>, 2008
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Aaron Tveit in the Off-Broadway musical Saved, 2008 Joan Marcus
John Dossett, Aaron Tveit, Van Hughes and Curtis Holbrook in the Off-Broadway musical <i>Saved</i>, 2008
John Dossett, Aaron Tveit, Van Hughes, and Curtis Holbrook in the Off-Broadway musical Saved, 2008 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit in Wicked
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Adam Chanler-Berat in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Alice Ripley, Aaron Tveit, and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Aaron Tveit, Alice Ripley, and J. Robert Spencer in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
J. Robert Spencer and Aaron Tveit in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
J. Robert Spencer and Aaron Tveit in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Aaron Tveit and Alice Ripley in the Broadway musical <i>Next to Normal</i>, 2009
Aaron Tveit and Alice Ripley in the Broadway musical Next to Normal, 2009 Joan Marcus
Vanessa Hudgens and Aaron Tveit in the musical <i>Rent</i> at the Hollywood Bowl, 2010
Vanessa Hudgens and Aaron Tveit in the musical Rent at the Hollywood Bowl, 2010 McCarten/Mathew Imaging
