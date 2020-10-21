Celebrate Aaron Tveit With a Look Back at His Career Highlights

New Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit celebrates his birthday October 21.

Tveit made his Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2006, stepping into the role of Link Larkin. Throughout his career, he has starred on stage in Next to Normal, Wicked, Catch Me If You Can, and more. His screen credits include Graceland, Grease Live!, and Les Misérables.

He was last seen onstage in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge!, earning a Tony nod for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance as Christian.

