Celebrate Ado Annie’s First Kiss With the Actors Who Have Taken on the Iconic Oklahoma! Role

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Ado Annie’s First Kiss With the Actors Who Have Taken on the Iconic Oklahoma! Role
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 15, 2020
 
August 15 marks the would-be wedding anniversary for the girl who cain't say no.
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ali Stroker and Will Brill Little Fang Photo

As Ado Annie sings in Oklahoma!, “I’m in a holiday mood!” August 15 marks the anniversary of the first kiss for the town’s resident flirt, a date she wants to commemorate as her wedding day to Will Parker.

To celebrate the day, look back at the actors who brought Ado Annie to life onstage.

Celebrate Ado Annie’s First Kiss With the Actors Who Have Taken on The Iconic Oklahoma! Role

Celebrate Ado Annie’s First Kiss With the Actors Who Have Taken on The Iconic Oklahoma! Role

11 PHOTOS
Celeste Holm and Lee Dixon in the 1943 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Celeste Holm and Lee Dixon in the 1943 Broadway production of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
David Le Grant and Barbara Cook in the 1951 production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
David Le Grant and Barbara Cook in the 1951 production of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Eddie Albert and Gloria Grahame in the 1955 film adaptation of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Eddie Albert and Gloria Grahame in the 1955 film adaptation of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Shirley Jones, Gloria Grahame, and Eddie Albert in the 1955 film adaptation of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Shirley Jones, Gloria Grahame, and Eddie Albert in the 1955 film adaptation of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Gloria Grahame in the 1955 film adaptation of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Gloria Grahame in the 1955 film adaptation of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Christine Ebersole and Bruce Adler in the 1979 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Christine Ebersole and Bruce Adler in the 1979 Broadway production of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Christine Ebersole in the 1979 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Christine Ebersole in the 1979 Broadway production of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Vicki Simon in the 1998 National Theatre revival of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Vicki Simon in the 1998 National Theatre revival of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Jessica Boevers and Justin Bohon in the 2002 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Jessica Boevers and Justin Bohon in the 2002 Broadway production of Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ali Stroker and Will Brill Little Fang Photo
Share

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical Oklahoma! is based on Lynn Riggs' play Green Grow the Lilacs, which appeared on Broadway in 1931. Originally titled Away We Go!, the show premiered at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven in 1943, and later at the Colonial Theatre in Boston where it was further developed ahead of its Broadway run.

Renamed Oklahoma!, the musical opened on Broadway at the St. James in 1943 and ran for almost five years, setting records with its 2,212 performances. The show featured a cast that included Alfred Drake as Curly, Howard Da Silva as Jud Fry, Joan Roberts as Laurey, and Celeste Holm as Ado Annie. The production featured dance sequences by Agnes de Mille that broke new ground in choreography

Since its debut, Oklahoma! has been revived five times on Broadway, most recently in reimagined production at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The revival, directed by Daniel Fish, opened April 7, 2018, after beginning preview performances March 19, 2018. The Tony Award-winning production, which featured new arrangements and orchestrations by Daniel Kluger, was first mounted at Bard College in 2015, which was followed by a sold-out run at St. Ann's Warehouse in the fall of 2018.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.