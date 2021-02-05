Celebrate Alex Brightman With a Look Back at Beetlejuice

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 05, 2021
 
The two-time Tony Award nominee celebrates his birthday February 5.
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy

Two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman celebrates his birthday February 5.

Brightman made his Broadway debut in 2008, understudying the role of Will and Jack in the short-lived musical Glory Days. He subsequently starred as Boq in Wicked, Zacky Price and Will Bloom in Big Fish, Michael Wormwood in Matilda the Musical, and Dewey in School of Rock–The Musical, earning his first Tony Award nomination.

Brightman was last seen on Broadway in the title role of Beetlejuice, earning another Tony nomination for his transformative performance as the demon from the underworld. Written by composer Eddie Perfect and book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice opened April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The production earned eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and nods for Perfect, Brown and King, and director Alex Timbers.

Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler, Kevin Moon Loh, Adam Dannheisser, and Rob McClure Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade at the Strand
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade at the Strand
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer, and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
In addition to Brightman, the opening night cast featured Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Kerry Butler as Barbara, Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia alongside Jill Abramovitz, Kevin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, Dana Steingold, Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Abe Goldfarb, Elliott Mattox Matea Melendez, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan, and Kim Sava. Rounding out the company were Will Blum, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, and Sean Montgomery as swings.

The production featured choreography by Connor Gallagher, music supervision and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Peter Hylenski with casting by Telsey + Co’s Rachel Hoffman. For the complete cast and creative team, visit Beetlejuice on the Playbill Vault.

