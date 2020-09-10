Celebrate Alison Bechdel With a Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway

The cartoonist, whose autobiographical graphic novel became the Tony Award-winning musical, celebrates her birthday September 10.

Alison Bechdel celebrates her birthday September 10. In honor of the artist, Playbill is looking back at Fun Home, the musical based on her autobiographical graphic novel.

After a successful run Off-Broadway at the Public Theatre, Fun Home opened on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre April 19, 2015. The musical, directed by Sam Gold with choreography by Danny Mefford, played 26 previews and 583 performances before closing September 10, 2016. The production earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning five including Best Musical.

Fun Home follows Bechdel as she dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. The musical featured music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron.

Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway Look Back at Fun Home on Broadway 8 PHOTOS

The musical starred Sydney Lucas as Small Alison, Emily Skeggs as Medium Alison, and Beth Malone as Alison alongside Michael Cerveris as Bruce, Judy Kuhn as Helen, Roberta Colindrez as Joan, Zell Steele Morrow as John, Oscar Williams as Christian, and Joél Perez as Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy, with Jim Stanek, Nicole Van Giesen, Gabriella Pizzolo, Lauren Patten, and Marrick Smith as understudies.

Fun Home featured scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Ben Stanton, video content by Lucy Mackinnon, and sound design by Kai Harada, with stage management by Lisa Dawn Cave, Kevin Bertolacci, and Kelly Stillwell. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/FunHome.