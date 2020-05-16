Celebrate Andrew Keenan-Bolger With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights

Photo Features   Celebrate Andrew Keenan-Bolger With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights
By Marc J. Franklin
May 16, 2020
 
The actor, known for his work in Newsies and Tuck Everlasting, celebrates his birthday May 16.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Monica Simoes

Andrew Keenan-Bolger celebrates his birthday May 16.

The actor made his Broadway debut in the original Broadway production of Beauty in the Beast, assuming the role of Chip in the Disney musical. Throughout his career on Broadway and beyond, Keenan-Bolger has starred in Seussical as Jojo, Mary Poppins as Robertson Ay, Newsies on Broadway as Crutchie, and more. He was last seen on the Main Stem in the stage adaption as of Tuck Everlasting in 2016, originating the role of Jesse Tuck.

In addition to his work onstage, Keenan-Bolger has also appeared on screen in shows including HBO’s Looking, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Submission’s Only, the hit web series he created fellow performer Kate Wetherhead about the highs and lows of being an actor in New York.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger in a promo shot for Seussical
Andrew Keenan-Bolger in Seussical
Zakiya Young, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and company
Zakiya Young, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and cast of It's a Bird…It's a Plane...It's Superman
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and cast of Newsies Deen van Meer
Jeremy Jordan and cast
Jeremy Jordan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and cast of Newsies Deen van Meer
Andrew Keenan-Bolger in rehearsal for Tuck Everlasting Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Sarah Charles Lewis in rehearsal for Tuck Everlasting Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger and cast in rehearsal for Tuck Everlasting Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Sarah Charles Lewis and cast of Tuck Everlasting Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger at the Monica Simoes
Andrew Keenan-Bolger
Monica Simoes
