Celebrate Angela Lansbury's Birthday With This Original Song by Alan Menken and Tim Rice

Plus, watch the legendary songwriters discuss how Lansbury inspired the tune and donate to The Actors Fund.

Dame Angela Lansbury is not only an award-winning legend within her industry; the actress is also beloved by her peers. That affection is on display in this original song, "Angela's Sonnet," written by Tony Award winners (and legends themselves) Alan Menken and Sir Tim Rice to celebrate her October 16 birthday.

In the video above, watch actor and singer Tom Rhoads perform the tune, plus tributes to Lansbury from her friends Kristin Chenoweth and Glenn Close, followed by an interview with Menken and Rice about its creation.

The song is being released to the public on Lansbury's 96th birthday as a benefit for The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that aims to meet the needs of the entertainment community. Go to ActorsFund.org/Angela to donate.

Angela Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957’s Hotel Paradiso. With 14 Broadway credits to her name—including 1964’s Anyone Can Whistle, 1977’s The King & I, and 2009’s A Little Night Music—the actor holds seven Tony nominations and five wins for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Blithe Spirit (for which she also won her first Olivier in 2015). Her most recent Broadway credit is 2012’s Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.

Lansbury has been nominated for 18 Primetime Emmys, including two nominations for hosting the 41st and 43rd Annual Tony Awards in 1987 and 1989, respectively. She has hosted Broadway’s biggest night five times in her career, the most of any host.

