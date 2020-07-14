Celebrate Arthur Laurents by Revisiting the Shows He Brought to Broadway

The Tony Award-winning director and writer was born July 14, 1917.

Laurents made his Broadway debut in 1945 with his play Home of the Brave, beginning a six and a half decades–long career on the Main Stem. He is known for his work writing the book for some of Broadway’s most timeless pieces, including West Side Story and Gypsy, and directing the Tony-winning musical La Cage Aux Folles, among others.

Though Laurents died in 2011, his work continues to appear Broadway, most recently in Ivo van Hove’s revival of West Side Story.

In honor of the prolific creator, revisit the shows he brought to the stage.

