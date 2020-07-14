Celebrate Arthur Laurents by Revisiting the Shows He Brought to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 14, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning director and writer was born July 14, 1917.
Arthur Laurents Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Tony Award-winning director and writer Arthur Laurents was born July 14, 1917.

Laurents made his Broadway debut in 1945 with his play Home of the Brave, beginning a six and a half decades–long career on the Main Stem. He is known for his work writing the book for some of Broadway’s most timeless pieces, including West Side Story and Gypsy, and directing the Tony-winning musical La Cage Aux Folles, among others.

Though Laurents died in 2011, his work continues to appear Broadway, most recently in Ivo van Hove’s revival of West Side Story.

In honor of the prolific creator, revisit the shows he brought to the stage.

Home of the Brave, 1945
The Bird Cage, 1950
The Time of the Cuckoo Playbill - Nov 1952
The Time of the Cuckoo, 1952
A Clearing in the Woods, 1957
West Side Story Playbill - September 1958
West Side Story, 1957
Gypsy Playbill - Feb 1960
Gypsy, 1959
West Side Story Playbill - April 1960
West Side Story, 1960
Invitation to a March, 1960
I Can Get It for You Wholesale Playbill - Aug 1962
I Can Get It for You Wholesale, 1962
West Side Story, 1964
