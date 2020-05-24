Celebrate Beetlejuice’s Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer by Revisiting Her Stage Highlights

By Marc J. Franklin
May 24, 2020
 
The Drama Desk-nominated actor celebrates her birthday May 24.

Drama Desk nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer celebrates her birthday May 24.

Kritzer made her Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2004, joining the hit musical as Shelly. Since then, the actor has appeared on the Main Stem and beyond in contemporary musical comedies like Legally Blonde and Something Rotten!, classics like Guys and Dolls, and elegant revues like Sondheim on Sondheim, and more. Kritzer was last seen on the Great White Way in Beetlejuice, giving a showstopping performance as Delia/Miss Argentina.

33 PHOTOS
Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Annaleigh Ashford, and DeQuina Moore
Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Annaleigh Ashford, and DeQuina Moore in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Laura Bell Bundy and cast
Becky Gulsvig, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, and DeQuina Moore in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Harvey Fierstein, Matt Cavenaugh and Leslie Kritzer
Harvey Fierstein, Matt Cavenaugh and Leslie Kritzer in A Catered Affair
Leslie Kritzer and Matt Cavenaugh
Leslie Kritzer and Matt Cavenaugh in A Catered Affair
Leslie Kritzer, Matt Cavenaugh, Lori Wilner, Harvey Fierstein, Tom Wopat and Philip Hoffman in The Old Globe's world-premiere production of <i>A Catered Affair</i>.
Leslie Kritzer, Matt Cavenaugh, Lori Wilner, Harvey Fierstein, Tom Wopat and Philip Hoffman in The Old Globe's world-premiere production of A Catered Affair Photo by Craig Schwartz
Leslie Kritzer and Faith Prince in A Catered Affair.
Leslie Kritzer and Faith Prince in A Catered Affair Jim Cox
Justin Bohon and Leslie Kritzer
Justin Bohon and Leslie Kritzer in On The Town
Leslie Kritzer and cast
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Cabaret
Leslie Kritzer and Randy Harrison
Leslie Kritzer and Randy Harrison in Pop!
Erin Mackey, Vanessa Williams, Leslie Kritzer and Barbara Cook in <i>Sondheim on Sondheim</i>
Erin Mackey, Vanessa Williams, Leslie Kritzer and Barbara Cook in Sondheim on Sondheim
