Celebrate Beetlejuice’s Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer by Revisiting Her Stage Highlights

The Drama Desk-nominated actor celebrates her birthday May 24.

Kritzer made her Broadway debut in Hairspray in 2004, joining the hit musical as Shelly. Since then, the actor has appeared on the Main Stem and beyond in contemporary musical comedies like Legally Blonde and Something Rotten!, classics like Guys and Dolls, and elegant revues like Sondheim on Sondheim, and more. Kritzer was last seen on the Great White Way in Beetlejuice, giving a showstopping performance as Delia/Miss Argentina.

