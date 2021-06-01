Celebrate Betsy Wolfe’s Birthday With a Look at Her Stage Career

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Betsy Wolfe’s Birthday With a Look at Her Stage Career
By Playbill Staff
Jun 01, 2021
 
The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe Justin Patterson

June 1 marks the birthday of actor Betsy Wolfe.

After getting her start in the 2005 Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ragtime, Wolfe went on to make her Broadway debut in 2007 in 110 in the Shade. In the time since, she has starred in Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, the 2013 revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage, the musical adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, and the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. She was last seen on Broadway in Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna.

In celebration, take a look at Wolfe's career on the stage, both on Broadway and off.

Celebrate Betsy Wolfe on the Stage

Celebrate Betsy Wolfe on the Stage

23 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott and Betsy Wolfe in <i>Everyday Rapture</i>
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott, and Betsy Wolfe in Everyday Rapture Carol Rosegg
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at New York City Center Joan Marcus
Rosa Bud, originally played by Betsy Wolfe, was chosen as the killer more times than any other character.
Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in <i>The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Cast
Betsy Wolfe and Cast in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.