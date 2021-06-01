Celebrate Betsy Wolfe’s Birthday With a Look at Her Stage Career

The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.

June 1 marks the birthday of actor Betsy Wolfe.

After getting her start in the 2005 Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ragtime, Wolfe went on to make her Broadway debut in 2007 in 110 in the Shade. In the time since, she has starred in Everyday Rapture, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, the 2013 revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage, the musical adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, and the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. She was last seen on Broadway in Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna.

In celebration, take a look at Wolfe's career on the stage, both on Broadway and off.

