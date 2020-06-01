Celebrate Betsy Wolfe’s Birthday With a Look at Her Stage Career So Far

By Nathan Skethway
Jun 01, 2020
 
The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.

June 1 marks the birthday of actor Betsy Wolfe. In celebration, we’re taking a look back at her career on the stage, both on Broadway and off.

After getting her start in the 2005 Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ragtime, Wolfe made her Off-Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage. She went on to make her Broadway debut in the 2014 Woody Allen musical Bullets Over Broadway, later appearing in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Most recently, Wolfe played Cordelia in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos and was a replacement for the leading role of Jenna in Waitress.

Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott and Betsy Wolfe in <i>Everyday Rapture</i>
Lindsay Mendez, Sherie Rene Scott, and Betsy Wolfe in Everyday Rapture Carol Rosegg
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at New York City Center Joan Marcus
Rosa Bud, originally played by Betsy Wolfe, was chosen as the killer more times than any other character.
Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood.
Betsy Wolfe and Will Chase in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in <i>The Mystery of Edwin Drood</i>
Andy Karl, Gregg Edelman, Jessie Mueller, and Betsy Wolfe in The Mystery of Edwin Drood Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman
Betsy Wolfe and Christopher Maltman in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Betsy Wolfe and Cast
Betsy Wolfe and Cast in Die Fledermaus at the Metropolitan Opera
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe
Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years
Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe in The Last Five Years Joan Marcus
