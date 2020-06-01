Celebrate Betsy Wolfe’s Birthday With a Look at Her Stage Career So Far

The actor celebrates her birthday June 1.

June 1 marks the birthday of actor Betsy Wolfe. In celebration, we’re taking a look back at her career on the stage, both on Broadway and off.

After getting her start in the 2005 Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ragtime, Wolfe made her Off-Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of The Last Five Years at Second Stage. She went on to make her Broadway debut in the 2014 Woody Allen musical Bullets Over Broadway, later appearing in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Most recently, Wolfe played Cordelia in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos and was a replacement for the leading role of Jenna in Waitress.

