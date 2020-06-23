Celebrate Bob Fosse With a Look at the Shows He Brought to Broadway

The Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Award winner was born June 23, 1927.

Famed director and choreographer Bob Fosse was born June 23, 1927. Fosse, who began his career as a performer, shaped Broadway with his sleek dance style, punctuated with isolated movement. Throughout the course of his career, Fosse brought classics to the stage including Chicago, Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game, and more, earning 20 Tony Award nominations and winning nine. A Look at the Shows Bob Fosse Brought to the Stage 29 PHOTOS In addition to his stage work, Fosse also lent his talent to the screen, winning an Academy Award for Best Director for Cabaret, earning three Emmy Awards for his work on the filmed concert Liza With a Z, and more. Fosse was the subject of the Fosse/Verdon, FX's limited series looking at his relationship and collaboration with Broadway icon Gwen Verdon.