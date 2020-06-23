Celebrate Bob Fosse With a Look at the Shows He Brought to Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 23, 2020
 
The Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Award winner was born June 23, 1927.
Famed director and choreographer Bob Fosse was born June 23, 1927.

Fosse, who began his career as a performer, shaped Broadway with his sleek dance style, punctuated with isolated movement. Throughout the course of his career, Fosse brought classics to the stage including Chicago, Damn Yankees, The Pajama Game, and more, earning 20 Tony Award nominations and winning nine.

A Look at the Shows Bob Fosse Brought to the Stage

29 PHOTOS
Playbill cover for The Pajama Game in 1954.
The Pajama Game
in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
The Pajama Game Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Damn Yankees Playbill - May 1957
Damn Yankees
_Production_Photo_01_HR.jpg
Gwen Verdon in Damn Yankees Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bells Are Ringing Playbill - Dec 1956
Bells Are Ringing
Judy Holliday and Sydney Chaplin (center) in Bells Are Ringing.
Judy Holliday, Sydney Chaplin, and cast in Bells Are Ringing Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
New Girl in Town Playbill - Oct 7, 1957
New Girl in Town
in <i>New Girl in Town</i>
Gwen Verdon in New Girl in Town Friedman-Abeles/New York Public Library
Redhead Playbill - Oct 1959
Redhead
Gwen Verdon (center) in <i>Redhead</i>
Gwen Verdon in Redhead Vandamm Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Share

In addition to his stage work, Fosse also lent his talent to the screen, winning an Academy Award for Best Director for Cabaret, earning three Emmy Awards for his work on the filmed concert Liza With a Z, and more.

Fosse was the subject of the Fosse/Verdon, FX’s limited series looking at his relationship and collaboration with Broadway icon Gwen Verdon.

