Celebrate Brendon Urie With a Look Back at his Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

The Panic! at the Disco rock star celebrates his birthday April 12.

Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie celebrates his birthday April 12. While known for his theatrics at his concerts, the rock star made his Broadway debut, stepping into the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots May 26, 2017. Urie played a limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through August 16, 2017.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots (based on the 2005 non-musical film of the same name) tells the story of the unlikely partnership between a young man who inherits his father's down-on-its-luck shoe factory and a London drag queen in need of some stronger stilettos.

