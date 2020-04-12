Celebrate Brendon Urie With a Look Back at his Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 12, 2020
 
The Panic! at the Disco rock star celebrates his birthday April 12.

Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie celebrates his birthday April 12. While known for his theatrics at his concerts, the rock star made his Broadway debut, stepping into the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots May 26, 2017. Urie played a limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through August 16, 2017.

With music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots (based on the 2005 non-musical film of the same name) tells the story of the unlikely partnership between a young man who inherits his father's down-on-its-luck shoe factory and a London drag queen in need of some stronger stilettos.

16 PHOTOS
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Brendon Urie
Brendon Urie Marc J. Franklin
Kinky_Boots_Production_Photos_Brendon_Urie_Brendon Urie (c)Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Brendon Urie Matthew Murphy
Kinky_Boots_Production_Photos_Brendon_Urie_Brendon Urie Finale (c)Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Brendon Urie Matthew Murphy
Kinky_Boots_Production_Photos_Brendon_Urie_Brendon Urie and J Harrison Ghee (c)Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Brendon Urie and J Harrison Ghee Matthew Murphy
Kinky_Boots_Production_Photos_Brendon_Urie_Taylor Louderman and Brendon Urie (c)Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Taylor Louderman and Brendon Urie Matthew Murphy
