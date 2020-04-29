Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Lego Recreations of Moulin Rouge!, Six, and More

Take a look at Jack Abrams' Broadway Bricks designs as he transforms ordinary Legos into Broadway shows.

At its core, theatre is play—so what better way to dive into the root of drama than with Legos! Created by theatre fan Jack Abrams, Broadway Bricks transforms ordinary Legos into recreations of productions that have played the Great White Way.

“Growing up, I always saw Lego sets of Harry Potter, Marvel superheroes, and Star Wars. I wanted to see my interests in Lego: Broadway," says Abrams. "Since these hopeful dreams weren’t going to show up anytime soon, I decided to make them myself. My first set was Hamilton in 2016. I was really proud of my design and posted it on twitter. The next day I woke up to thousands of notifications on my phone due to Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, retweeting my work and giving it an 'A+.' It felt like a rush of energy, and it has just grown from there. Since that Hamilton set, I’ve made sets of just over 200 different shows.”

“This Broadway season was really fun to recreate, even though it was cut short. The shows were colorful and full of small details. I love recreating actors and characters in this form just to see their reactions when I post it! That makes it all worth it. You’d be surprised how many people dream of being a Broadway Brick.”





Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Lego Recreations Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Lego Recreations 25 PHOTOS

Follow along as Abrams continues his recreations on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok at @broadwaybricks.