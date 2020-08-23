Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Musical Finales

From A Chorus Line to Hadestown revisit these musical showtunes in honor of Broadway.

While the show must go on, at every point in a musical, the curtain must come down. Crafting a musical’s finale is an art form in its own right—in one number, a show must wrap up both the story’s plot and the show’s emotional heart at the same time.

From classics like A Chorus Line’s “One: Reprise” to Hadestown’s “We Raise Our Cups,” celebrate Broadway with these 25 musical closers, and be sure to share your favorite finales!