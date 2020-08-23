Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Musical Finales

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Broadway With These 25 Musical Finales
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 23, 2020
 
From A Chorus Line to Hadestown revisit these musical showtunes in honor of Broadway.
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast of A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

While the show must go on, at every point in a musical, the curtain must come down. Crafting a musical’s finale is an art form in its own right—in one number, a show must wrap up both the story’s plot and the show’s emotional heart at the same time.

From classics like A Chorus Line’s “One: Reprise” to Hadestown’s “We Raise Our Cups,” celebrate Broadway with these 25 musical closers, and be sure to share your favorite finales!

Celebrate Broadway with These 25 Musical Finales

Celebrate Broadway with These 25 Musical Finales

25 PHOTOS
Chicago Playbill - June 1975
"Nowadays/Hot Honey Rag" Chicago
<i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i> Playbill - Opening Night
"Finale: Nutbush City Limits/Proud Mary" Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
In the Heights Playbill - Opening Night
"Finale" In the Heights
Sunset Boulevard Playbill - Opening Night, Nov 1994
"The Final Scene" Sunset Boulevard
42nd Street Playbill - Oct 1980
"42nd Street (Reprise)" 42nd Street
Kinky Boots Playbill - Opening Night
"Raise You Up/Just Be" Kinky Boots
Dreamgirls Playbill - Sept 1983
"Dreamgirls (Reprise)" Dreamgirls
Sunday in the Park with George Playbill - May 1984
"Sunday" Sunday in the Park with George
cover_no_shadow
"Rose's Turn" Gypsy
The Light in the Piazza Playbill - Opening Night
"Fable" The Light in the Piazza
Share

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.