Celebrate Broadway’s All Shook Up at 15

Celebrate Broadway's All Shook Up at 15
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 24, 2020
 
The musical, starring Cheyenne Jackson, Jenn Gambatese, and more, opened at the Palace Theatre March 24, 2005.
Cheyenne Jackson and cast of All Shook Up

The original Broadway production of All Shook Up opened at the Palace Theatre March 24, 2005. The musical, featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, played 33 previews and 213 performances before closing September 25, 2005.

With a book by Joe DiPietro, All Shook Up tells the story of a mysterious, leather-jacketed stranger who shakes up a small Midwestern town in the 1950s. The tale of cross-dressing, mistaken identity, and romance was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies.

Look Back at All Shook Up on Broadway

Cheyenne Jackson and cast of All Shook Up
Nikki M. James and Curtis Holbrook in All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson and cast of All Shook Up
Cheyenne Jackson in All Shook Up
Jenn Gambatese and Cheyenne Jackson in All Shook Up Joan Marcus
The musical starred Jenn Gambatese as Natalie Heller/Ed, Jonathan Hadary as Jim Haller, Leah Hocking as Miss Sandra, Curtis Holbrook as Dean Hyde, Cheyenne Jackson as Chad, Nikki M. James as Lorraine, John Jellison as Sheriff Earl, Alix Korey as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Mark Price as Dennis, and Sharon Wilkins as Sylvia.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, All Shook Up featured choreography Ken Roberson with additional choreography by Sergio Trujillo, set design by David Rockwell, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Donald Holder, and sound design by Brian Ronan.

