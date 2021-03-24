Celebrate Broadway’s All Shook Up Starring Cheyenne Jackson, Jenn Gambatese, and More

The musical, featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, opened at the Palace Theatre March 24, 2005.

The original Broadway production of All Shook Up opened at the Palace Theatre March 24, 2005. The musical, featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, played 33 previews and 213 performances before closing September 25, 2005.

With a book by Joe DiPietro, All Shook Up tells the story of a mysterious, leather-jacketed stranger who shakes up a small Midwestern town in the 1950s. The tale of cross-dressing, mistaken identity, and romance was inspired by Twelfth Night and other Shakespearean comedies.

The musical starred Jenn Gambatese as Natalie Heller/Ed, Jonathan Hadary as Jim Haller, Leah Hocking as Miss Sandra, Curtis Holbrook as Dean Hyde, Cheyenne Jackson as Chad, Nikki M. James as Lorraine, John Jellison as Sheriff Earl, Alix Korey as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Mark Price as Dennis, and Sharon Wilkins as Sylvia alongside ensemble members Brad Anderson, Justin Bohon, Justin Brill, Paul Castree, Cara Cooper, Michael Cusumano, Randy A. Davis, Jennie Ford, Francesca Harper, Trisha Jeffrey, Michelle Kittrell, Anika Larsen, Michael X. Martin, Karen Murphy, John Eric Parker, Justin Patterson, Jenelle Lynn Randall, Michael James Scott, Jenny-lYnn Suckling, and Virginia Ann Woodruff.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, All Shook Up featured choreography Ken Roberson with additional choreography by Sergio Trujillo, set design by David Rockwell, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Donald Holder, and sound design by Brian Ronan with stage management by Lois L. Griffing, Paul J. Smith, Megan Schneid, and Chris Zaccardi. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.