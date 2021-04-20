Celebrate Broadway's Sister Act, Starring Patina Miller

The stage adaptation of the 1992 film opened at the Broadway Theatre April 20, 2011.

The stage adaptation of the 1992 film Sister Act opened at the Broadway Theatre April 20, 2011, after beginning performances March 24. The musical, directed by Jerry Zaks with choreography by Anthony Van Laast, played 28 previews and 561 performances before closing August 26, 2012, earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.

Sister Act tells the story of what happens when disco singer Deloris Van Cartier is placed in protective custody in a dying convent, and her lifestyle comes face-to-face with the traditions of the church. The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Bill Steinkellner and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Sister Act on Broadway Starring Patina Miller Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Sister Act on Broadway Starring Patina Miller 19 PHOTOS

The musical starred Patina Miller as Deloris Van Cartier, Victoria Clark as Mother Superior, Fred Applegate as Monsignor O’Hara, Sara Bolt as Mary Patrick, John Treacy Egan as Joey, Demond Green as TJ, Chester Gregory as Eddie Southier, Kingsley Leggs as Curtis Jackson, Marla Mindelle as Mary Robert, Audrie Neenan as Mary Lazarus, and Casear Samayoa as Pablo. Rounding out the company were ensemble members Jennifer Allen, Charl Brown, Christina DeCicco Holly Davis, Madeleine Doherty, Alan H. Green, Blake Hammond, Wendy James, Kevin Ligon, Marissa Perry, Corbin Reid, Rashidra Scott, Jennifer Simard, Lael Van Keuren, Roberta Wall, and Aléna Watters with Natalie Bradshaw, Carrie A. Johnson, Louise Madison, Ernie Pruneda, and Lance Roberts as swings.

Sister Act featured set design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by John Shivers with stage management by Steven Beckler, Jason Trubitt, and Mary MacLeod. Visit the Playbill Vault for the complete cast and creative team.