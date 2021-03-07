Celebrate Bryan Cranston With a Look at His Performances on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Celebrate Bryan Cranston With a Look at His Performances on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Mar 07, 2021
 
The Tony Award-winning stage and screen star celebrates his birthday March 7.
Network_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_HR
Bryan Cranston Joseph Marzullo/WENN

March 7 marks the birthday of performer Bryan Cranston.

Best known for his turn as an unlikely meth kingpin in AMC's Breaking Bad, Cranston made his Broadway debut in Robert Schenkkan's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama All The Way in 2014. The star played U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in a cast that also included John McMartin as Richard Russell, Michael McKean as J. Edgar Hoover, Brandon J. Dirden as Martin Luther King, Jr., Rob Campbell as Governor George Wallace, Robert Petkoff as U.S. Senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, Jr., and Roslyn Ruff as Coretta Scott King and Fannie Lou Hamer. Cranston went on to earn his first Tony Award for the performance, which he reprised in HBO's screen adaptation of the play in 2016.

Cranston returned to Broadway in 2018 in Ivo van Hove's Broadway adaptation of the film Network. The production, which featured a bar onstage and live multimedia scenes, also starred Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn. The actor would go on to win a second Tony Award for his lead performance as crazed TV anchor Howard Beale.

In celebration of Cranston, look back at his career on Broadway.

Production Photos: Bryan Cranston in All The Way

Production Photos: Bryan Cranston in All The Way

All The Way, the new political drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan that stars Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston as Lyndon B. Johnson, began Broadway previews Feb. 10 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

25 PHOTOS
Bryan Cranston with Michael McKean and Steve Vinovich
Bryan Cranston with Michael McKean and Steve Vinovich Evgenia Eliseeva
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Evgenia Eliseeva
Brandon J. Dirden with J. Bernard Calloway, William, Jackson Harper and Ethan Phillips
Brandon J. Dirden with J. Bernard Calloway, William, Jackson Harper and Ethan Phillips Evgenia Eliseeva
Brandon J. Dirden with J. Bernard Calloway, William, Jackson Harper and Ethan Phillips
Brandon J. Dirden with J. Bernard Calloway, William, Jackson Harper and Ethan Phillips Evgenia Eliseeva
Michael McKean
Michael McKean Evgenia Eliseeva
Brandon J. Dirden and Roslyn Ruff
Brandon J. Dirden and Roslyn Ruff Evgenia Eliseeva
Rob Campbell and Susannah Schulman with James Eckhouse and Christopher Gurr
Rob Campbell and Susannah Schulman with James Eckhouse and Christopher Gurr Evgenia Eliseeva
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Evgenia Eliseeva
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Evgenia Eliseeva
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Evgenia Eliseeva
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.