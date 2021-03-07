Celebrate Bryan Cranston With a Look at His Performances on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning stage and screen star celebrates his birthday March 7.

March 7 marks the birthday of performer Bryan Cranston.

Best known for his turn as an unlikely meth kingpin in AMC's Breaking Bad, Cranston made his Broadway debut in Robert Schenkkan's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama All The Way in 2014. The star played U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in a cast that also included John McMartin as Richard Russell, Michael McKean as J. Edgar Hoover, Brandon J. Dirden as Martin Luther King, Jr., Rob Campbell as Governor George Wallace, Robert Petkoff as U.S. Senator and Vice President Hubert Humphrey, Jr., and Roslyn Ruff as Coretta Scott King and Fannie Lou Hamer. Cranston went on to earn his first Tony Award for the performance, which he reprised in HBO's screen adaptation of the play in 2016.

Cranston returned to Broadway in 2018 in Ivo van Hove's Broadway adaptation of the film Network. The production, which featured a bar onstage and live multimedia scenes, also starred Tatiana Maslany and Tony Goldwyn. The actor would go on to win a second Tony Award for his lead performance as crazed TV anchor Howard Beale.

In celebration of Cranston, look back at his career on Broadway.

