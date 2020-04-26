Celebrate Carol Burnett With a Look Back at Her Career on Broadway

The actor and comedian celebrates her birthday April 26.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner, known for her long-running variety series The Carol Burnett Show, made her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress in 1959, originating the role Princess Winnifred. She returned five years in Fade Out – Fade In as Hope Springfield in 1964.

With a booming career on screen, Burnett would not return to the Great White Way until three decades later, starring in Moon Over Buffalo in 1995. Four years later, Burnett took the Broadway stage again in Putting It Together, a revue of Stephen Sondheim’s work. Burnett was last seen on Broadway in 2014 in Love Letters, A.R. Gurney’s two-character play following a relationship through written correspondences.

In addition to her time on Broadway as a performer, the special Tony Award recipient made her playwriting debut with 2002's Hollywood Arms, an adaptation of Burnett’s memoir.

