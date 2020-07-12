Celebrate Cheyenne Jackson's Birthday With a Look at His Broadway Career

Photos   Celebrate Cheyenne Jackson's Birthday With a Look at His Broadway Career
By Nathan Skethway
Jul 12, 2020
 
The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday July 12.
Cheyenne Jackson

Stage and screen actor Cheyenne Jackson celebrates his birthday July 12.

Early on, Jackson worked as a backup singer for artists such as Vanessa Williams and Heather Headley. Later, he made Broadway debut as the understudy for both male leads in Thoroughly Modern Millie. After working as a standby in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, he went on to play Chad in All Shook Up, Sonny in Xanadu, and more. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2012 production of The Performers as Mandrew.

In addition to his stage career, Jackson has appeared on screen in 30 Rock, Glee, and more.

cover_no_shadow
All Shook Up Playbill
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson in <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson in All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Xanadu Playbill - Opening Night
Xanadu Playbill - Opening Night
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in <i>Xanadu</i>
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu Photo by Lueders/Kolnik Studio
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson Paul Kolnik
Finian's Rainbow Playbill - Opening Night
Finian's Rainbow Playbill - Opening Night
Finians_Rainbow_Production_Photo_Broadway_YEAR_03_HR.jpg
Cheyenne Jackson and Kate Baldwin in Finian's Rainbow Joan Marcus
