Celebrate Cheyenne Jackson's Birthday With a Look at His Broadway Career

The stage and screen star celebrates his birthday July 12.

Stage and screen actor Cheyenne Jackson celebrates his birthday July 12.

Early on, Jackson worked as a backup singer for artists such as Vanessa Williams and Heather Headley. Later, he made Broadway debut as the understudy for both male leads in Thoroughly Modern Millie. After working as a standby in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, he went on to play Chad in All Shook Up, Sonny in Xanadu, and more. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2012 production of The Performers as Mandrew.

In addition to his stage career, Jackson has appeared on screen in 30 Rock, Glee, and more.