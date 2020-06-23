Celebrate Christy Altomare With a Look Back At Anastasia on Broadway

Christy Altomare celebrates her birthday June 23. In honor of her, Playbill is taking a look back at her star turn in Anastasia.

Inspired by the animated film of the same name, Anastasia opened at the Broadhurst Theatre April 24, 2017. With music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (who also wrote the score to the 1997 film), a book by Tony winner Terrence McNally, and direction by Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia ran for 808 performances before closing March 31, 2019.

Anastasia tells the story of a young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past while pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her.

Take a Look at Anastasia on Broadway Take a Look at Anastasia on Broadway 9 PHOTOS

With Altomare taking center stage as Anastasia, the musical starred Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O’Connor as Lily, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb, and Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, the cast also included Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, and Allison Walsh.

The production featured choreography by Peggy Hickey, sets by Alexander Dodge, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projections by Aaron Rhyne, music direction by Thomas Murray, and orchestrations by Doug Besterman, with stage management by Bonnie Panson, Trey Johnson, and Lee Micklin. Casting was by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

