Celebrate Cynthia Erivo With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in The Color Purple

Celebrate Cynthia Erivo With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in The Color Purple
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 08, 2021
 
The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday January 8.
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple Matthew Murphy

Following performances in London, Cynthia Erivo made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple. Directed by John Doyle, the production opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre December 10, playing 33 previews and 450 performances before closing January 8, 2017. The revival earned four Tony Award nominations, winning two: Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Erivo’s performance as Celie.

Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning best seller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover the power of love and life.

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango and company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo
Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb
Danielle Brooks, Patrice Covington, Cynthia Erivo, Bre Jackson, Carrie Compere and Rema Webb Matthew Murphy
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks
Antoine L. Smith, Patrice Covington, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Isaiah Johnson, Kyle Scatliffe and Danielle Brooks Matthew Murphy
Isaiah Johnson in <i>The Color Purple </i>
Isaiah Johnson Matthew Murphy
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo Matthew Murphy
Jennifer Hudson and <i>The Color Purple</i> company
Jennifer Hudson and The Color Purple company Matthew Murphy
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe
Danielle Brooks and Kyle Scatliffe Matthew Murphy
Erivo has enjoyed a thriving film and music career, earning Oscar nominations for her performance in Harriet and Best Original Song for the film’s anthem “Stand Up.” She has also appeared on screen in Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and more. She will be seen as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s upcoming Genius.

