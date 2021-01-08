Celebrate Cynthia Erivo With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in The Color Purple

The Tony Award winner celebrates her birthday January 8.

Following performances in London, Cynthia Erivo made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple. Directed by John Doyle, the production opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre December 10, playing 33 previews and 450 performances before closing January 8, 2017. The revival earned four Tony Award nominations, winning two: Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Erivo’s performance as Celie.

Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning best seller and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated film, The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover the power of love and life.

Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway Production Photos: The Color Purple Revival on Broadway 14 PHOTOS

Erivo has enjoyed a thriving film and music career, earning Oscar nominations for her performance in Harriet and Best Original Song for the film’s anthem “Stand Up.” She has also appeared on screen in Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, and more. She will be seen as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s upcoming Genius.