Celebrate David Auburn's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama Proof at 20

The play, which earned star Mary-Louise Parker a Tony Award, premiered on Broadway October 24, 2000.

David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Proof opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre October 24, 2000. The production played 16 previews and 917 performances before closing January 5, 2003, earning six Tony Award nominations and winning three, including Best Play.

Proof tells the story of the daughter of a recently deceased mathematician who must fight to prove the authorship of a landmark proof that is discovered among her father's papers, while also dealing with her father's legacy of genius and mental illness.

The production starred Mary-Louise Parker, earning her a Tony Award for her performance as Catherine, alongside Larry Bryggman as Robert, Johanna Day as Claire, and Ben Shenkman as Hal. Rounding out the company were Caroline Bootle, Adam Dannheisser, and Ron Prady as standbys.

Directed by Daniel Sullivan, Proof featured set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Pat Collins, and sound design and original music by John Gromada with stage management by James Harker and Heather Cousens. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/Proof.