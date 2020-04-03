Celebrate David Hyde Pierce With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights

The Stage and Screen star celebrates his birthday April 3.

Stage and screen actor David Hyde Pierce celebrates his birthday April 3. While known for his decade long stint starring on Frasier, Pierce has also had a prolific career on Broadway.

Pierce made his Broadway debut in 1982, performing as Andrew in Christopher Durang’s Beyond Andrew. He would later return to the Main Stem in the Heidi Chronicles in 1989, succeeding Boyd Gaines as Peter Patrone. Following a 16 year break, Pierce took to the Broadway stage again in Spamalot in 2005, performing as Sir Robin and then returning again in Curtains in 2007, winning at Tony Award for his performance as Lieutenant Frank. Pierce concluded the decade with his performance as Steven Gaye in Samson Raphaelson’s Accent on Youth in 2009.

Pierce continued his theatre streak by starring in Elomire in the 2010 revival of La Bête. The Tony Award-winner returned to the Great White Way in 2013 with another collaboration of Christopher Durang: the Tony Award-winning production of Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike. Pierce was last seen on stage in the 2017 hit production of Hello, Dolly! starring as Horace Vandergelder alongside Bette Midler as Dolly Levi.

In addition to his experience as a performer on Broadway, Pierce also directed the 2015 musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, starring Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, Sierra Boggess, and David Burtka.