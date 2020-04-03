Celebrate David Hyde Pierce With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate David Hyde Pierce With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 03, 2020
 
The Stage and Screen star celebrates his birthday April 3.
Yiddish_Theatre_Winter_Gala_2017_06_HR.jpg
David Hyde Pierce Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stage and screen actor David Hyde Pierce celebrates his birthday April 3. While known for his decade long stint starring on Frasier, Pierce has also had a prolific career on Broadway.

Pierce made his Broadway debut in 1982, performing as Andrew in Christopher Durang’s Beyond Andrew. He would later return to the Main Stem in the Heidi Chronicles in 1989, succeeding Boyd Gaines as Peter Patrone. Following a 16 year break, Pierce took to the Broadway stage again in Spamalot in 2005, performing as Sir Robin and then returning again in Curtains in 2007, winning at Tony Award for his performance as Lieutenant Frank. Pierce concluded the decade with his performance as Steven Gaye in Samson Raphaelson’s Accent on Youth in 2009.

Pierce continued his theatre streak by starring in Elomire in the 2010 revival of La Bête. The Tony Award-winner returned to the Great White Way in 2013 with another collaboration of Christopher Durang: the Tony Award-winning production of Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike. Pierce was last seen on stage in the 2017 hit production of Hello, Dolly! starring as Horace Vandergelder alongside Bette Midler as Dolly Levi.

In addition to his experience as a performer on Broadway, Pierce also directed the 2015 musical comedy It Shoulda Been You, starring Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, Sierra Boggess, and David Burtka.

Celebrate David Hyde Pierce With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights

Celebrate David Hyde Pierce With a Look Back at His Stage Highlights

23 PHOTOS
David Hyde Pierce, Peter Michael Goetz, Kate MacGregor Stewart, Jack Gilpin, John Lithgow and Dianne Wiest in <i>Beyond Therapy</i>
David Hyde Pierce, Peter Michael Goetz, Kate MacGregor Stewart, Jack Gilpin, John Lithgow and Dianne Wiest in Beyond Therapy Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
David Hyde Pierce, Kevin Kline, and cast of Hamlet /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
Brian Murray, Don Reilly, and David Hyde Pierce in Much Ado About Nothing Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
David Hyde Pierce in The Cherry Orchard Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
David Hyde Pierce in Zero Positive Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
Richard McMillan, David Hyde Pierce, and Frances Conroy in Zero Positive Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Production Photos_HR
David Hyde Pierce and Richard McMillan in Zero Positive /©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Greg Reuter, Emily Hsu, Brad Bradley, David Hyde Pierce, and Christian Borle in <i>Spamalot</i>
Greg Reuter, Emily Hsu, Brad Bradley, David Hyde Pierce, and Christian Borle in Spamalot Joan Marcus
David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, Steve Rosen and Tim Curry in Monty Python's Spamalot.
David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, Steve Rosen and Tim Curry in the original Broadway company of Monty Python's Spamalot Joan Marcus
David Hyde Pierce (center) with Karen Ziemba, Debra Monk, Michael McCormick, and Edward Hibbert in <i>Curtains</i>.
David Hyde Pierce with Karen Ziemba, Debra Monk, Michael McCormick, and Edward Hibbert in Curtains Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.