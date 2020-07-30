Celebrate Dear Evan Hansen’s Journey to Broadway With Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, and More

The world premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical opened at Arena Stage July 30, 2015.

The world premiere production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at Arena Stage July 30, 2015. The musical, directed by Michael Greif, played the Washington, D.C., venue through August 23, 2015. The musical made its way to New York in 2016, playing a sold-out Off-Broadway engagement March 26 through May 29 before transferring to its current home on Broadway.

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre December 4, 2016, after beginning preview performances November 16. The show earned nine Tony Award nominations, winning six including Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt’s performance in the title role as well as Best Musical.

Featuring music by Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, and book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a high school student who has felt invisible his entire life. When a tragic event shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else.

Celebrate Dear Evan Hansen’s Journey To Broadway With Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, and More Celebrate Dear Evan Hansen’s Journey To Broadway With Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, and More 61 PHOTOS

In addition to Platt as Evan Hansen, the original cast starred Laura Dreyfuss as Zoe Murphy, Rachel Bay Jones as Heidi Hansen, Jennifer Laura Thompson as Cynthia Murphy, Mike Faist as Connor Murphy, Michael Park as Larry Murphy (John Dossett assumed the role in the Second Stage Theater production), Kristolyn Lloyd as Alana Beck, and Will Roland as Jared Kleinman.

The production features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg with stage management by Judith Schoenfeld, Michael McGoff, Danielle Buccino. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/DearEvanHansen.