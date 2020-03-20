Celebrate 6 Years of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

Production Photos   Celebrate 6 Years of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Mar 20, 2020
The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014 with Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed, and James Monroe Iglehart.
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs in Aladdin Deen Van Meer

Disney’s Aladdin, which opened March 20, 2014 at the New Amsterdam Theatre, celebrates six years on Broadway. The show’s original cast was lead by Adam Jacobs as Aladdin, Courtney Reed as Jasmine, and James Monroe Iglehart as the Genie.

Based on the 1992 animated film, the Disney musical the story of a street-smart commoner whose whole life changes when he meets a magical genie who can grant him three wishes.

Aladdin, directed and choreographed Casey Nicholaw, was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, with Iglehart winning for Best Featured Actor in a musical.

Flip through photos of the show's Broadway debut below:

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart Cylla von Tiedemann
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Cast
"Arabian Nights" Deen Van Meer
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs
Courtney Reed and Adam Jacobs Deen Van Meer
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed
Brandt Martinez and Courtney Reed Cylla von Tiedemann
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs Cylla von Tiedemann
Deen Van Meer
Share

Aladdin features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Chad Beguelin with design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Ken Travis, illusion design by Jim Steinmeyer, and special effect design by Jeremy Chernick.

The current production stars Ainsley Melham as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as the Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Conzales as Babkak, Brad Weinstock as Omar, Mike Longo as Kassim, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

