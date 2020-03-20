Celebrate 6 Years of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway

The hit musical opened at the New Amsterdam Theatre March 20, 2014 with Adam Jacobs, Courtney Reed, and James Monroe Iglehart.

Based on the 1992 animated film, the Disney musical the story of a street-smart commoner whose whole life changes when he meets a magical genie who can grant him three wishes.

Aladdin, directed and choreographed Casey Nicholaw, was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, with Iglehart winning for Best Featured Actor in a musical.

Flip through photos of the show's Broadway debut below:



Look Back at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway Look Back at Disney's Aladdin on Broadway 8 PHOTOS

Aladdin features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Chad Beguelin with design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Ken Travis, illusion design by Jim Steinmeyer, and special effect design by Jeremy Chernick.

The current production stars Ainsley Melham as Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as the Genie, Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Conzales as Babkak, Brad Weinstock as Omar, Mike Longo as Kassim, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

