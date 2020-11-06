Celebrate Emma Stone With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Cabaret

The Oscar winner celebrates her birthday November 6.

November 6 marks the birthday of Emma Stone, an Oscar and Golden Globe winner for her performance in the 2016 movie musical La La Land. In addition to starring roles in films such as Easy A, The Help, and The Favourite, Stone's career has included one foray into theatre so far: her Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Cabaret.

Roundabout Theatre Company remounted Sam Mendes' 1993 production of the beloved Kander and Ebb musical at Studio 54, featuring actress Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles alongside Alan Cumming's Emcee, the role he originated in the 1993 production. Following Williams' departure, Stone made her Broadway debut in the role in November 2014, continuing through February of the following year before Sienna Miller took over the role and closed out the revival's run.

