Celebrate Famed Choreographer Agnes de Mille With a Look Inside Her Legacy

The seminal theatremaker was born September 18, 1905.

Famed choreographer Agnes de Mille was born September 18, 1905.

De Mille, a founding member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer’s Society, made her Broadway debut choreographing for the 1936 Broadway production of Hamlet. The show launched a four and a half decade-long career on the Main Stem choreographing theatre classics like Oklahoma!, Carousel, and more.

In 1947, de Mille became a co-recipient for the Tony Award’s first honor for Best Choreography for Brigadoon, sharing the award with Michael Kidd for his Finian's Rainbow choreography.

In honor of de Mille’s legacy, take a look at these rare photos inside rehearsal with the seminal choreographer.

