Celebrate Famed Choreographer Agnes de Mille With a Look Inside Her Legacy

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2020
 
The seminal theatremaker was born September 18, 1905.

Famed choreographer Agnes de Mille was born September 18, 1905.

De Mille, a founding member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer’s Society, made her Broadway debut choreographing for the 1936 Broadway production of Hamlet. The show launched a four and a half decade-long career on the Main Stem choreographing theatre classics like Oklahoma!, Carousel, and more.

In 1947, de Mille became a co-recipient for the Tony Award’s first honor for Best Choreography for Brigadoon, sharing the award with Michael Kidd for his Finian's Rainbow choreography.

In honor of de Mille’s legacy, take a look at these rare photos inside rehearsal with the seminal choreographer.

de Mille_Allegro Rehearsals 2_NYPL.jpg
Agnes de Mille in rehearsal for Allegro ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rodgers_de Mille_Hammerstein_Photo by Fred Fehl_NYPL.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Agnes de Mille, and Oscar Hammerstein II Fred Fehl/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
de Mille_Allegro Rehearsals_NYPL.jpg
Agnes de Mille and company in rehearsal for Allegro ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
de Mille_Rodgers_Allegro Rehearsals_NYPL.jpg
Agnes de Mille, Richard Rodgers, and company of Allegro ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Allegro_Rodgers, Agnes de Mille_1947_Rehearsals_Photograph.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Agnes de Mille, and company of Allegro Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Rodeo_Agnes De Mille_American Ballet Theatre_Photograph.jpg
Agnes De Mille in promotional photo for Rodeo Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Rodeo Dancers_1950_NYPL.jpg
Cast of Rodeo ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Rodeo Dancers 2_1950_NYPL.jpg
Cast of Rodeo ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Agnes De Mille_Year_American Ballet Theatre_Photograph.jpg
Agnes de Mille Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The Other_A. McKerrow, Agnes De Mille_Year_American Ballet Theatre_Photograph.jpg
Agnes de Mille and Amanda McKerrow in rehearsal at the American Ballet Theatre Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
