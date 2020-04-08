Celebrate Fred Ebb With These 16 Broadway Shows

The late Chicago and Cabaret lyricist was born April 8, 1928.

The man who told us to "put down the knitting, the book, and the broom," lyricist Fred Ebb, was born April 8, 1928. The writer, a longtime collaborator with composer John Kander, is known for his work on musicals such as Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spider Woman (all Tony Award winners for Best Score).

Over the course of his career, Ebb worked with theatre luminaries including Joel Grey, Chita Rivera(who won both her Tony Awards for Kander and Ebb shows), and, notably, Liza Minnelli, who won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Kander and Ebb's 1965 musical Flora and the Red Menace. The duo formed a close relationshp with the superstar, contributing songs to Minnelli's concert performances (including "Say Liza (Liza With a Z)") and working together on several film and TV projects, including movie musical New York, New York and the Broadway musicals The Act and The Rink.

Though the legendary lyricist passed away in 2004, Ebb’s work continues to be heard on Great White Way with the long-running revival of Chicago.

