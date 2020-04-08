Celebrate Fred Ebb With These 16 Broadway Shows

By Playbill Staff
Apr 08, 2020
 
The late Chicago and Cabaret lyricist was born April 8, 1928.
Fred_Ebb_Graphic_HR

The man who told us to "put down the knitting, the book, and the broom," lyricist Fred Ebb, was born April 8, 1928. The writer, a longtime collaborator with composer John Kander, is known for his work on musicals such as Cabaret, Woman of the Year, and Kiss of the Spider Woman (all Tony Award winners for Best Score).

Over the course of his career, Ebb worked with theatre luminaries including Joel Grey, Chita Rivera(who won both her Tony Awards for Kander and Ebb shows), and, notably, Liza Minnelli, who won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in Kander and Ebb's 1965 musical Flora and the Red Menace. The duo formed a close relationshp with the superstar, contributing songs to Minnelli's concert performances (including "Say Liza (Liza With a Z)") and working together on several film and TV projects, including movie musical New York, New York and the Broadway musicals The Act and The Rink.

Though the legendary lyricist passed away in 2004, Ebb’s work continues to be heard on Great White Way with the long-running revival of Chicago.

16 Shows Fred Ebb Brought to Broadway

32 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
Flora the Red Menace
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in <i>Flora, the Red Menace</i>
Bob Dishy and Liza Minnelli in Flora, the Red Menace
Cabaret Playbill - Jan 1967
Cabaret
Joel Grey and company in <i>Cabaret</i>
Joel Grey and company in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles
The Happy Time Playbill - Jan 1968
The Happy Time
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in <i>The Happy Time</i>, 1968
David Wayne, Robert Goulet and Michael Rupert in The Happy Time
Zorba Playbill - Dec 1968
Zorba
A scene from <i>Zorba </i>on Broadway
Maria Karnilova and Herschel Bernardi in Zorba Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
70, Girls, 70 Playbill - April 1971
70, Girls, 70
<i>70, Girls, 70</i>
70, Girls, 70
