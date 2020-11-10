Celebrate Frozen With These Moving Messages From the Broadway Company

Photo Features   Celebrate Frozen With These Moving Messages From the Broadway Company
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 10, 2020
 
In honor of the hit Disney musical, theatre photographers Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara created a “Frozen Yearbook” to help give the production a final bow.
McKenzie Kurtz Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara

On May 14, Disney’s Frozen announced that it would not re-open at the St. James Theatre when Broadway returned following the pandemic, effectively making the production’s final performance March 11 (the eve of the New York State-mandated theatre shutdown).

Though the production’s tenure on the Main Stem was cut short, the musical, which opened March 22, 2018, played 26 previews and 825 regular performances, igniting the creativity of theatre fans worldwide in the process. It spurned fan art, Halloween costumes, YouTube covers, and more, all united by passion for the show and its message of love.

The show’s heart also reached New York City-based theatre photographers Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara, who were inspired to find a way to honor the production in the wake of it's closing, giving it a way to say goodbye in lieu of final curtain call. Working with members of the company, the duo created a "Frozen Yearbook," providing a space for the performers to reflect on their experience in the show and, for those in proximity to theatre district, to say goodbye to the St. James Theatre one last time.

“Michaelah and I really wanted Frozen to have a proper send off,” Ficara explained. “We had heard so much about how the whole cast was like family, and it inspired us to start a project that would incorporate our skills as photographers. In an entirely different conversation, we were talking about school yearbooks, which was a total lightbulb moment for both of us. It was a perfect way to include everyone and make something special. We wanted to bring just a little bit of light into these times, especially for a cast that brought so much light to Broadway.”

Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Frozen fam, best most enriching period of my life in a multitude of ways. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’ve never enjoyed showing up to work more anywhere else. Love all of you." Adam Jepsen Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Dear Frozen family, the best part of this entire experience was each and every one of you and your beautiful souls. In my dreams, we are all on the turntable together." Adam Perry Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"My dear, dear Frozen family, you have changed my life forever and I love each of you with all of my heart & soul. And I will carry you with me inside my heart...for the rest of my life. I love you, I honor you, and I will cherish you all forever." Alicia Albright Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"My dear Frozen family, remembering always the magic we created and the love we shared. Every single one of you has touched my life in some way. It’s so hard to let this go without being able to crush you all with (consensual) hugs. I love you dearly." Alyssa Fox Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Deer (Sven) Frozen family, everyone, truly everyone in this company of first class performers is unique, compassionate, and AUTHENTIC! Personally, my take away from each beautiful soul that graced the stage at the St. James, is that, the power of our performance lies in truth, and you all are paramount truth tellers. Thank you for the family and friendships forged in truths!" Andrew Pirozzi Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Frozen family, what a crazy couple of months we’ve been through. Ms. Rona may have ended our show but not our family. Every day I am thankful for my family. You guys truly are a shining light. One thing I learned from this show is sometimes things don’t work out, but family is forever." Anna Haller Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"FROZEN FAMILY! This is the story of a family… and a family we will always be… Thank you all for being everything that is great and true in our community. I will cherish every memory and act of kindness I witnessed at the St. James Theatre." Ann Sanders Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Frozen fam, you brought so much light and love into my life and to the lives of every person who came to the St. James. You all became my home away from home, and it was an honor to share the stage with you every night and tell our story. Frozen brought me the best of friends, the biggest laughs, and the kindest souls into my life. I’ll be forever grateful to have shared this experience with you all. Thank you for letting me be a part of this beautiful picture. #TeamHans" Anthony Sagaria Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"My time at Frozen was full of excitement, hard work and a lot of coffee! When I remember my last three years, the thing I cherish the most will be the people. People who trusted me to always try my best and inspire others to do the same. People who gave so much of themselves and their incredible talents to the show. People who taught me so much every day and kept my mind and heart open. I love these people fiercely, they have a special place in my heart." Ashley Hale Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara/photos courtesy of Ashley Hale
Frozen Yearbook_Broadway_2020_HR
"Frozen, thank you for making my broadway debut such a beautiful memory. Swinging Frozen has been an honor. It allowed me to experience each of your performances from unique points of views. You all are glorious artists. Shout out to the 7th floor for all your love and support!" Brian Steven Shaw Michaelah Reynolds and Mati Ficara/photos courtesy of Brian Steven Shaw
Disney Theatrical Productions intends to resume the musical's national tour when tenable, with international stagings—including West End, Australia, Japan, and Germany productions—all pushed to next year. Elements from the now-closed Broadway production will be repurposed for these engagements to reduce cost and waste.

