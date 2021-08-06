Celebrate Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. With a Look Back at His Career Highlights

By Playbill Staff
Aug 06, 2021
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 6.
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Leslie Odom, Jr. celebrates his birthday August 6.

The actor made his Broadway made his Broadway debut in Rent at age 17 before going on to star in Leap of Faith. In 2015, Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton, earning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Odom, Jr. has appeared in TV and Film in Smash, One Dollar, Murder on the Orient Express, Central Park, Harriet, and more. Most recently, he earned Oscar nominations for his performance as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami... and for the film's original song "Speak Now."

In addition to his work as an actor, Odom, Jr. has also released three studio albums: Leslie Odom, Jr., Simply Christmas, and Mr.

30 PHOTOS
Front: Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr.<br> Back: Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness
(Front) Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Back) Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Sam Strickland") and Megan Hilty ("Ivy Lynn") in Season 2, Episode 8: "The Bells and Whistles"
Leslie Odom Jr. and Megan Hilty on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr. on <i>Law &amp; Order: SVU</i>
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU NBCUniversal
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr.
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr. in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman (center) and the cast
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman, and the cast in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM!
