Celebrate Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. With a Look Back at His Career Highlights

The stage and screen actor celebrates his birthday August 6.

Leslie Odom, Jr. celebrates his birthday August 6.

The actor made his Broadway made his Broadway debut in Rent at age 17 before going on to star in Leap of Faith. In 2015, Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in the hit musical Hamilton, earning the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Odom, Jr. has appeared in TV and Film in Smash, One Dollar, Murder on the Orient Express, Central Park, Harriet, and more. Most recently, he earned Oscar nominations for his performance as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami... and for the film's original song "Speak Now."

In addition to his work as an actor, Odom, Jr. has also released three studio albums: Leslie Odom, Jr., Simply Christmas, and Mr.

