Celebrate Harold Prince With a Look at 41 Shows He Brought to Broadway

Harold Prince, a theatre titan who shaped the history of Broadway, was born January 30, 1928.
A 21-time Tony Award-winning director and/or producer, Prince created some of the most enduring theatre of all time, including The Pajama Game, West Side Story, Fiorello!, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, and The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.
On July 31, 2019, Prince passed away in Reykjavík, Iceland. He was 91. His legacy remains in the theatre history with his seminal productions that have shaped theatre makers, past and present.