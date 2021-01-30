Celebrate Harold Prince With a Look at 41 Shows He Brought to Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 30, 2021
 
In honor of the late director/producer's birthday January 30, we take a look back at some of the iconic shows he helped to create.
Harold Prince, a theatre titan who shaped the history of Broadway, was born January 30, 1928.

A 21-time Tony Award-winning director and/or producer, Prince created some of the most enduring theatre of all time, including The Pajama Game, West Side Story, Fiorello!, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, and The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.

On July 31, 2019, Prince passed away in Reykjavík, Iceland. He was 91. His legacy remains in the theatre history with his seminal productions that have shaped theatre makers, past and present.

41 Playbills Hal Prince Brought to Broadway

