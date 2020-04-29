Celebrate International Dance Day With 6 Decades of The King and I

From Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner to Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe (and Elaine Stritch!), look back at these waltzing couples.

To celebrate International Dance Day April 29, take a waltz through these photos of Anna and the King of Siam tearing up the dance floor in The King and I over the years.

From the original, Tony-winning duo of Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner to Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, here are the actors who have thrilled audiences ever since Anna and the King first clasped hands.