Celebrate International Dance Day With 6 Decades of The King and I

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate International Dance Day With 6 Decades of The King and I
By Mark Peikert
Apr 29, 2020
 
From Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner to Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe (and Elaine Stritch!), look back at these waltzing couples.
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence (1951) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company

To celebrate International Dance Day April 29, take a waltz through these photos of Anna and the King of Siam tearing up the dance floor in The King and I over the years.

From the original, Tony-winning duo of Gertrude Lawrence and Yul Brynner to Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, here are the actors who have thrilled audiences ever since Anna and the King first clasped hands.

Shall We Dance?: The Couples of The King and I, From 1951 to 2016

Shall We Dance?: The Couples of The King and I, From 1951 to 2016

15 PHOTOS
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence (1951) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr (1956) Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp.
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Farley Granger and Barbara Cook (1960) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Elaine Stritch and Renato Cibelli The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Yul Brynner and Constance Towers (1977) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Angela Lansbury (1977) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Yul Brynner and Mary Beth Peil (1985) The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Donna Murphy and Lou Diamond Phillips (1996) Joan Marcus
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Kevin Gray and Faith Prince (1996) Joan Marcus
The King and I_Broadway_Shall We Dance? Moments_X_HR
Kevin Gray and Marie Osmond (1996) Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.