Celebrate Jerry Herman With a Look Back at His Broadway Shows

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 10, 2020
 
The Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist, known for Hello, Dolly!, La Cage Aux Folles, and more, was born July 10, 1931.
Angela Lansbury and company in <i>Mame</i>
Angela Lansbury and company in Mame Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library

Seminal composer and lyricist Jerry Herman was born July 10, 1931.

The Tony Award-winning theatre writer made his Broadway debut in 1960, providing featured songs for the musical revue A to Z, launching a prolific career writing for the stage. Among his many buoyant and bright musicals, he is known his work in creating Broadway hits such as Hello, Dolly!, La Cage Aux Folles, and more.

“All these years that I’ve been writing Broadway musicals,” he once revealed. “Whenever I’ve had to write a real hit-’em-in-the-gut show tune, I always pictured it in the voice of Judy Garland. Invariably, my work came out more theatrical and exciting because of that little trick.”

Though Herman passed away in December 2019, we honor his legacy with a look back at his Broadway shows.

From A to Z, 1960
Cast of <i>From A to Z</i>
Cast of From A to Z Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Milk and Honey Playbill - Dec 1961
Milk and Honey, 1961
Milk and Honey friedman-abeles.jpg
Cast of Milk and Honey Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - Nov 1964
Hello, Dolly!, 1964
Carol Channing in <i>Hello, Dolly!</i>
Carol Channing in Hello, Dolly! Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Franklin in Paris Playbill - Dec 1964
Ben Franklin in Paris,1964
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in <i>Ben Franklin in Paris</i>
Bob Kaliban, Franklin Kiser, Jerry Schaefer, and Robert Preston in Ben Franklin in Paris Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Mame Playbill - October 1966
Mame,1966
<b>Angela Lansbury in <i>Mame</i></b>
Angela Lansbury in Mame
