Celebrate 'June Is Bustin’ Out All Over' With 7 Decades of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Usher in the month with a look back at the productions of the classic musical starring Barbara Cook, Audra McDonald, and more.
As Nettie Fowler sings in Carousel, “June is bustin’ out all over!” In honor of the month, Playbill is looking back at seven decades of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.
Carousel opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre April 19, 1945. The production, starring Jan Clayton as Julie Jordan and John Raitt as Billy Bigelow, played 890 performances before closing May 24, 1947.