Celebrate 'June Is Bustin’ Out All Over' With 7 Decades of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate 'June Is Bustin’ Out All Over' With 7 Decades of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 01, 2020
 
Usher in the month with a look back at the productions of the classic musical starring Barbara Cook, Audra McDonald, and more.
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Jan Clayton and John Raitt The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company

As Nettie Fowler sings in Carousel, “June is bustin’ out all over!” In honor of the month, Playbill is looking back at seven decades of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

Carousel opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre April 19, 1945. The production, starring Jan Clayton as Julie Jordan and John Raitt as Billy Bigelow, played 890 performances before closing May 24, 1947.

In the seven decades since its debut, Carousel has returned to the Main Stem numerous times, including acclaimed revivals in 1994 (starring Sally Murphy, Michael Hayden, and Audra McDonald) and 2018 (starring Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming, and Lindsay Mendez).

In addition to the stage productions, the musical made its film debut February 16, 1956, starring Shirley Jones as Julie Jordan and Gordon MacRae as Billy Bigelow.

Seven Decades of Carousel and 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over'

Seven Decades of Carousel and 'June Is Bustin' Out All Over'

24 PHOTOS
0200-Carousel Poster.jpg
Carousel at the Majestic Theatre, 1945 The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Iva Withers The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Jan Clayton and John Raitt The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Jan Clayton and John Raitt The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
John Raitt The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Jan Clayton and Bambi Linn The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Original Broadway Production_X_HR
Jean Darling, John Raitt, and Jan Clayton The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_1954 NY City Center_X_HR
Barbara Cook in the 1954 New York City Center Production The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
0232Carousel-Film-Poster.jpg
Poster for the 1956 film adapation of Carousel Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Carousel_June 1 Lookback_Film Version_X_HR
Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones, and Barbara Ruick in the 1956 Film Adaptation The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.