Celebrate 'June Is Bustin’ Out All Over' With 7 Decades of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Usher in the month with a look back at the productions of the classic musical starring Barbara Cook, Audra McDonald, and more.

As Nettie Fowler sings in Carousel, “June is bustin’ out all over!” In honor of the month, Playbill is looking back at seven decades of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Carousel opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre April 19, 1945. The production, starring Jan Clayton as Julie Jordan and John Raitt as Billy Bigelow, played 890 performances before closing May 24, 1947. In the seven decades since its debut, Carousel has returned to the Main Stem numerous times, including acclaimed revivals in 1994 (starring Sally Murphy, Michael Hayden, and Audra McDonald) and 2018 (starring Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming, and Lindsay Mendez). In addition to the stage productions, the musical made its film debut February 16, 1956, starring Shirley Jones as Julie Jordan and Gordon MacRae as Billy Bigelow.

