Celebrate Keke Palmer With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Keke Palmer With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 26, 2021
 
The actor and recording artist celebrates her birthday August 26.
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg

Keke Palmer celebrates her birthday August 26. In celebration of the actor and recording artist, Playbill is taking look back at her Broadway debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Palmer joined the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic September 9, 2014, assuming the role of Ella. Her debut also coincided with the Broadway debut of actor and television personality Sherri Shepard, who stepped into the role of Madame.

Directed by Mark Brokaw and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Cinderella opened at the Broadway Theatre March 3, 2013. The production played 41 previews and 769 performances before closing January 3, 2015. The revival earned nine Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Celebrate Keke Palmer With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Cinderella

Celebrate Keke Palmer With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Cinderella

11 PHOTOS
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
Keke Palmer and Joe Carroll in <i>Cinderella</i>
Keke Palmer and Joe Carroll in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
in <i>Cinderella</i>
in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
Share

Following her enchanted stint on Broadway, Palmer returned to her theatre roots for 2016’s Grease: Live, playing Marty in the Fox’s first musical live event. She has previously cited musical theatre as an influence on her confidence and artistry as a recording artist.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.