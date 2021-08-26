Celebrate Keke Palmer With a Look Back at Her Broadway Debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

The actor and recording artist celebrates her birthday August 26.

Keke Palmer celebrates her birthday August 26. In celebration of the actor and recording artist, Playbill is taking look back at her Broadway debut in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Palmer joined the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic September 9, 2014, assuming the role of Ella. Her debut also coincided with the Broadway debut of actor and television personality Sherri Shepard, who stepped into the role of Madame.

Directed by Mark Brokaw and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, Cinderella opened at the Broadway Theatre March 3, 2013. The production played 41 previews and 769 performances before closing January 3, 2015. The revival earned nine Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design of a Musical.

Following her enchanted stint on Broadway, Palmer returned to her theatre roots for 2016’s Grease: Live, playing Marty in the Fox’s first musical live event. She has previously cited musical theatre as an influence on her confidence and artistry as a recording artist.