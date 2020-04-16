Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Kelli O’Hara made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Jekyll & Hyde before going on to appear in such shows as Follies, Sweet Smell of Success, Dracula, The Light in the Piazza, The Pajama Game, South Pacific, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and The King and I at Lincoln Center Theater, for which she earned her first Tony Award after five previous nominations.
O’Hara most recently starred on Broadway in the hit Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54, taking on the leading role of Lilli Vanessi. The revamped Cole Porter musical, which opened March 14, 2019, featured an updated libretto by Tony-nominated composer-lyricist Amanda Green, direction by Scott Ellis, and choreography by Warren Carlyle.
READ: Reworking Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate for 2019 Audiences