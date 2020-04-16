Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage
By Playbill Staff
Apr 16, 2020
 
The Tony Award winner, most recently on stage in Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54, celebrates her birthday April 16.

Kelli O’Hara made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Jekyll & Hyde before going on to appear in such shows as Follies, Sweet Smell of Success, Dracula, The Light in the Piazza, The Pajama Game, South Pacific, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and The King and I at Lincoln Center Theater, for which she earned her first Tony Award after five previous nominations.

O’Hara most recently starred on Broadway in the hit Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Kiss Me, Kate at Studio 54, taking on the leading role of Lilli Vanessi. The revamped Cole Porter musical, which opened March 14, 2019, featured an updated libretto by Tony-nominated composer-lyricist Amanda Green, direction by Scott Ellis, and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

READ: Reworking Broadway’s Kiss Me, Kate for 2019 Audiences

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

29 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.